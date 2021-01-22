Samsung Electronics Unveils JoeBoy and Media Personality, Ebuka as Brand Ambassadors

January 22, 2021 27

Samsung Electronics Nigeria recently unveiled Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa popularly known as JoeBoy and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as ambassadors for the company’s A-series and Flagship mobile devices, respectively. The duo was announced at the launch of Samsung Galaxy A series and Samsung Galaxy Unpacked which held on the 11th and 14th of January, 2021 at The Experience Centre, Yudala Heights, Victoria Island, Lagos.

BizWatch Nigeria reported that Samsung has released the Galaxy S21 Series that comes with a pro-grade camera and an advanced processor, the highest in any Galaxy device.

In the statement released by the company, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, Mr. Caden Yu, said that JoeBoy symbolizes the values that Samsung has stood for over the years. “The Samsung brand stands for quality, innovation, change, self-expression and excellence. These qualities are epitomized by JoeBoy, whose depth and quality of work as well as versatility as a music artiste have endeared him to many Nigerians. We are very proud to have him endorse our new A-Series mobile phones,” he said.

“A lawyer, media personality and one of the most trendsetting fashion icons in Nigeria, Ebuka, known for his impeccable sense of style, poise and success clearly embodies what Samsung Galaxy Flagship Smartphones are known for; exquisite, fashionable, with stunning designs and experience that is second to none. “We are excited to have him on board,” added Mr. Caden Yu.

READ ALSO: Samsung Releases New Galaxy Series

“The colour accuracy on Samsung Phones display is amazing and it fits my kind of use. I can watch movies, go live with my fans, continue my emails on the go! It is really exciting to be part of the Galaxy family as a brand ambassador” Joe Boy added

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Samsung family. It is a brand I have admired for a very long time for so many obvious reasons. Its designs have always been amazing. The brand has consistently been a clear leader in the market with Innovative features, aesthetics that have always been really pleasing and most importantly, putting consumers first. So, this is a partnership I am super proud of” Ebuka said

Samsung Nigeria has surely set the pace for 2021 in the mobile phone market with the introduction of these iconic individuals alongside the launch of their new A-series and S 21 series devices.