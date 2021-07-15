Salary Cut: Ekiti Govt. Tells Striking Doctors To Remain Dedicated To Duty

July 15, 2021 87

Following the announcement of resident doctors at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) of strike action, the state government has directed personnel to “remain calm and dedicated to their duty”.

Doctors in the state are dropping their tools over irregularities in payments and a reduction in grants allocated to the hospital, according to the President of the association, Dr. Olaniyi Olaoye.

Olaoye said that doctors were advised to stay at home until they had enough funds to cover their transport expenses.

Responding to the matter, the government, in a statement, signed by the Commissioner for Health & Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, and Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Akin Omole, urged the hospital’s management to ensure that services are provided glitch-free.

The government said that “all medical and health practitioners are advised to remain calm and dedicated to duty, while efforts are being put in place to amicably resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

“The management of EKSUTH is hereby directed to ensure there is hitch-free service delivery while the Government continues to work closely with the Association of Resident Doctors and other relevant stakeholders to resolve this issue.

“Strike actions can be counterproductive, especially in the health sector. We therefore appeal to the striking workers to reconsider their position, and continue to engage the government on how best to resolve this industrial dispute.

“The Government of Ekiti State wishes to state clearly that the welfare of the health and medical workers in the state is a major priority of the Dr. Kayode Fayemi led Administration.

“To further assure the good people of Ekiti State of better healthcare service delivery, we have embarked on massive renovation of both primary and secondary health facilities across the state, adequately equipping them with modern medical equipment and supplies which also provide conducive working environment for our health workers.

“We remain committed to protecting the health of all indigenes and residents of Ekiti State while ensuring that workers are duly remunerated for their selfless service.”