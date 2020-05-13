SAHCO Edges out NAHCO Aviance to Grab British Airways Ground Handling Contract

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has taken over the ground handling services of British Airways, thus effectively displacing its archrival, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance).

With the development, NAHCO Aviance, which hitherto handled BA’s passenger and ramp handling services in Nigeria, will be losing a substantial part of its revenue and market leadership position to SAHCO.

SAHCO spokeswoman, Vanessa Uansohia, confirmed on Tuesday that SAHCO would be providing passenger and ramp handling services to BA at Nigeria’s two busiest airports, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

She said SAHCO had been able to attract and retain the confidence of British Airways due to the seamless, safe and speedy service delivery which the company was known for.

According to her, this prompted British Airways to move its passenger and ramp handling services to SAHCO.

She said the move took effect with the handling of an evacuation flight on May 8.

“SAHCO is the only aviation ground handling company that is present in all the commercially operated airports in Nigeria,” she said.

According to her, in recent times, many foreign airlines have moved their aviation ground handling operations to SAHCO.

“They have enjoyed being handled by a loyal and dedicated workforce who are well trained and whose integrity is undoubtable, delivering their activities in line with global best practices.

“SAHCO has constant investment in modern aviation ground support equipment fitted with the latest technology and a team of engineers that can build ground support equipment from locally sourced materials which is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“Our team is versed in the best of Departure Control systems in the aviation industry, World Tracer and BRS; world class warehousing services; unrivaled customer friendly service delivery in a safe, speedy and efficient culture; SAHCO treats its clients as partners,” she said.

She said Air France had also signed another warehousing contract with SAHCO at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to her, this means SAHCO will provide cargo warehousing service throughout the country for Air France.

“SAHCO has been handling Air France’s cargo warehousing in Lagos and Port Harcourt which has influenced decision to include the Abuja operations due to their satisfactory first-hand experience.

“Our clients include Aero Contractors, African World Airways, Air Cote D’Ivoire, Air Peace, Arik Air, Allied Air, Badr Airlines, Bristol Helicopters, Camair-Co, Caverton Helicopters, Dana Air, and DHL Aviation.

“Others are Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines, Execujets, Ibom Air, Inter Air, Max Air, Middle East Airlines, Overland Airways, South African Airways, TAAG Angola, Tarco Airlines, Value Jet and Virgin Atlantic Cargo,” she said.

