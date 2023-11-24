Sahara Group Foundation Unveils Africa’s Next Generation Innovators

In an inspiring event blending creativity, innovation, and a commitment to shaping Africa’s future, the Sahara Group Foundation hosted the second edition of the Sahara STEAMers Programme National Demo Day competition.”

The Sahara STEAMers programme, an afterschool initiative in partnership with STEMCafe was created in 2022 with the primary aim of fostering innovation, creativity, and excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education among secondary school students in Africa.

The programme which equips participants with the knowledge and skills required to create innovative solutions that addresses real-world problems across various sectors, including energy, agriculture, security, healthcare, and transportation, is helping to nurture and create a pipeline of Africa’s next generation leaders and social innovators.

The Nigerian Demo Day Event this year featured students from Igbobi Boys College and Oshodi High School. Working collaboratively in teams, these students passionately presented their innovative solutions to a panel of judges. On display were a diverse group of young Nigerian problem solvers, unveiling brilliant prototype designs poised to address prevalent social issues in our communities.

Captivated by the students’ dedication to making a tangible impact on their communities, Ejiro Gray, Director of Sahara Group Foundation, expressed immense pride in all the participating teams, stating that, “The 2023 Sahara STEAMers programme showcased the intelligence, creativity, and passion of the students, many of whom were experiencing their first exposure to technology and the practical applications of STEM learnings in addressing real-life problems and inventing innovative solutions.

Gray went on to congratulate all participants, urging them to take the skills they have acquired from the programme, continue to seize opportunities to hone them, and use them to drive positive change in our society. In conclusion, Gray emphasized that the inspiration witnessed today reinforces Sahara Group Foundation’s substantial investment in empowering young minds across Africa.

After a riveting competition, the judges commended the students for their confidence and ability to develop viable solutions before announcing the winning teams.

In first place was Team TechRats from Oshodi High School, with a sustainable Automatic Wheelchair solution that addresses the issue of aged people mobility. In second place was Team Young Genius from Oshodi High School with their innovative Domestic Drainage System, and in third place was Team Spark from Igbobi Boys College with their cutting-edge Home Power Management System solution.

The Sahara STEAMers National Demo Day competition underscores Sahara Group Foundation’s unwavering commitment to a sustainable Africa. By strategically investing in programmes like Sahara STEAMers, the Foundation aims to catalyze enduring and impactful development across the continent.

As these young innovators embark on their journey with newfound knowledge and resources, Sahara Group Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to empower Africa’s future leaders and drive positive change through innovation.