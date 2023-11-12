Sahara Group Foundation Partners LSETF, Wecyclers, IBILE Oil And Gas To Launch Fifth Go-Recycling Hub In Ifako Ijaiye LCDA

Sahara Group Foundation, in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Wecyclers, and IBILE Oil and Gas has launched the fifth of twelve recycling hubs in Lagos State at Ifako Ijaye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), under its Go-Recycling project.

The Go-Recycling project which kicked off in January 2023, is a waste-to-wealth initiative that aims to promote sustainable environmental practices and create job opportunities for Lagos residents. This will help to address the problem of plastic pollution in the state and locals in the Ifako Ijaiye community and its environs can now participate in efficient waste management and make money while doing so.

Speaking at the launch, Ejiro Gray, Director, Sahara Group Foundation, emphasized on the importance of recycling and the Go-Recycling project. She said, “Recycling is essential for protecting our environment and reducing our reliance on landfills. The Go-Recycling project borne out of the need to promote environmental sustainability while also supporting the improvement of lives and livelihoods across communities will make it easy for Lagos residents to recycle and earn money at the same time. We are excited to launch this hub in Ifako Ijaiye LCDA by supporting a greener Lagos for today and future generations.”

Lagos residents can visit any of the Go-Recycling hubs located in the following areas: Isolo LCDA, Osolo Way, Aswani Road; Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Ikotun-Idimu Road, Off Egbe Road; Lagos Island LCDA, 173 Adeniji Adele Road; and Onigbogbon LCDA, 30 Kudira Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, NRC Building, Old Akute Road, Ifako ijaiye Annex office, to exchange their recyclables such as: pet plastics, pure water sachets, plastic chairs, plastic tables, paper, cardboard, HDPE, LDPE, can bottles, and glass bottles for cash incentives.

While commending on the Go Recycling project, Dr. Cyril Akinyele, Director, Environmental Health Services, Ifako Ijaiye LGA, thanked the Sahara Group Foundation and its partners for a commendable project such as this stating that the hub will assist the Environmental Health Services Department of Ifako Ijaiye LGA in its mission to solve plastic waste pollution.

He said: We are proudly committed to supporting initiatives around turning waste to wealth to ensure a healthy and sustainable environment. We will add value by installing signages around the hub to pass more information about Go Recycling initiative while seeing that indiscriminate disposal of refuse is largely curbed.”

The hubs are open during weekdays from 9am – 5pm with representatives available on-site to receive recyclables, provide guidance, and share insight on how recycling can help transform our lives and impact our environment sustainably.

The Go-Recycling project is a significant step towards promoting sustainable environmental practices in Lagos State and the Sahara Group Foundation, the corporate sustainability vehicle for leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, is committed to building sustainable societies by helping to improve access to energy and promote sustainable environments through this initiative.

To learn more about the Go-Recycling initiative, please visit www.saharagroupfoundation.org for more information.