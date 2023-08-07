Sahara Group Foundation Launches Fourth Go-Recycling Hub In Onigbongbo LCDA

In its effort to contribute to environmental sustainability and encourage responsible waste management practices across Lagos state, the Sahara Group Foundation, LSETF, and Wecyclers through its Go-Recycling project has launched a series of recycling exchange hubs in Lagos state.

The Go-Recycling project which kicked off in January 2023, has so far rolled out four recycling exchange hubs in Lagos state. This is four out of the twelve expected to be established across the state before the end of the year.

Addressing the public at the most recent hub launch event in Onigbongbo LCDA, the Director, Sahara Group Foundation, Ejiro Gray, expressed her delight about the project’s progress.

She stated that “This project was born out of the need to inspire a movement of environmentally conscious people in Lagos, and we are delighted with the momentum we have seen since the launch of the first hub in Ikotun”.

Ejiro Gray encouraged Lagosians to embrace the Go-Recycling project and visit the closest hub to them to exchange their waste for valuable reward. She added that “the Go-Recycling project is helping to transform lives, and the impact on communities and the environment will be evident for all to see”.

Lagos residents can visit any of the Go-Recycling hubs located in the following areas: Isolo LCDA, Osolo Way, Aswani Road; Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Ikotun-Idimu Road, Off Egbe Road; Lagos Island LCDA, 173 Adeniji Adele Road; and Onigbogbon LCDA, 30 Kudira Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, to exchange their recyclables such as: pet plastics, pure water sachets, plastic chairs, plastic tables, paper, cardboard, HDPE, LDPE, can bottles, and glass bottles for cash incentives.

The hubs are open during weekdays from 9am – 5pm with representatives available on-site to receive recyclables, provide guidance, and share insight on how recycling can help transform our lives and impact our environment sustainably.

Sahara Group Foundation, through this initiative, is helping to create a positive impact on the environment by promoting recycling and waste reduction, while also supporting the improvement of lives and livelihoods across communities.

With a vision to help build sustainable societies through innovative programs that promote access to energy and sustainable environments, Sahara Group Foundation is committed to supporting a greener Lagos for today and future generations.

To learn more about the Go-Recycling initiative, please visit www.saharagroupfoundation.org for more information. Also check us out on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter on @iamsaharafdn.