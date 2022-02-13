fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Sahara Group Eyes $1bn Investment In Infrastructure

February 13, 20220155
Sahara Energy

Sahara Group has given a statement saying it is targeting an additional $1bn investment in LPG infrastructure.

The company said this during the flag-off of a 16.7-kilometer Ikpako-Ajoki Road project in Edo State by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Enageed Resources Limited, a Sahara Group upstream company, and also the Edo State Government.

The road project cuts across the oil and agrarian communities, namely Obatan, Evbuorokho, Ajoki, Abala, Kolokolo, and Ajamokha, in Ovia North East and Ikpoba-Okha local government areas.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, said the road construction was aimed at bringing development to rural communities.

According to him, the company is constructing roads to support communities across the country.

The Executive Director, Sahara Group, Mr. Temitope Shonubi, said the road construction would attract development and investment to the communities.

“Today, we are celebrating the dawn of new opportunities, and it is important to also note that the road is not to promote accessibility only but to join communities together and bring development to the area in a sustainable manner,” he said.

Shonubi said Sahara had, in a bid to boost power supply in Ajoki, launched the rural electrification project, an innovative initiative focused on supplying electricity to the community through the conversion of flared gas from the flow station into power using a gas-powered generator.

He said in addition to a reduction in the amount of gas flared in the environment, a new source of clean energy would be provided, directly powering thousands of beneficiaries, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and households in the Ajoki community.

“Sahara Group continues to leverage its robust stakeholder relations and collaboration to positively impact communities where we operate and help create ecosystems that support shared prosperity through sustainable interventions, he added.

Flagging off the road project, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said the project would provide seamless access to opportunities for the inhabitants of Ikpako and Ajoki communities as well as people from neighboring states, ultimately opening the axis to sustainable development.

“The road will open up economic activities and development. The road is not just for agriculture activities but also to speed up oil exploration and production,” he said.

AU Welcomes $11.48 Million Grant From The African Development Fund To Strengthen Delivery Of Agenda 2063
Related tags :

About Author

Sahara Group Eyes $1bn Investment In Infrastructure
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Bars Hajj Pilgrims From Nigeria, Others COVERForeignNEWS
June 12, 20210480

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Bars Hajj Pilgrims From Nigeria, Others

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Saudi Arabia will not allow pilgrims from Nigeria and other countries to participate in the 2021 Hajj over coronavirus concerns. The Saudi Arabia government
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 8, 20180319

Saraki Persevered, Went Through Tortuous Judicial Process and was Vindicated – Buhari

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja reacted to Supreme Court’s judgement last Friday which discharged Senate President Bukola Saraki of al
Read More
February 8, 20170295

FG Targets 7% Annual Economic Growth Rate by 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Ministry of Budget and National Planning on Tuesday, February 7, said that Nigeria is targeting economic growth of at least 7 per cent a year by 2020. T
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.