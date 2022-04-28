Safety Tips For A Better And Healthier Work Environment

April 28, 2022 101

In the spirit of the 28th day of April which is the International World Day For Safety And Health at Work, working can be an extremely rewarding and thrilling experience. It can also be incredibly risky if you are not following the proper safety precautions.

As recently as 2021, A lot of money was spent on worker compensation because of workplace accidents. Many of these accidents could have been avoided by following these workplace safety tips.

1) Reduce Workplace Stress

Workplace stress can include long work hours, heavy workloads, conflict with coworkers, and/or improper or dangerous working conditions. These types of issues can lead to distraction or rushing. If you are experiencing any of these issues, it is best to talk to your manager.

2) Stay Sober

Alcohol and drugs account for over 3% of workplace injuries and fatalities. These substances can reduce the ability to exercise proper judgment, decrease concentration, and reduce motor skills.

3) Be Aware of Your Surroundings

Knowing all the hazards in your workplace is important to staying safe. You need to look for potentially dangerous situations or moving machinery. Even if the area seems clear, you need to constantly scan as hazards can occur at any time.

4) Be Alert and Awake

Being properly rested reduces the likelihood of accidents and improves concentration and fine motor skills. Being exhausted on the job causes sloppiness which can injure both you and your coworkers.

5) Follow Correct Procedures, Don’t Take Shortcuts

Shortcuts might seem like a good idea to save time, but not following the proper procedures increases the likelihood that you will do something incorrectly. Performing a task incorrectly can lead to injuries immediately or in the future and cost your company time and money.

6) Correct Posture Protects Your Back

Bad posture when sitting or lifting can cause overexertion, sprains, strains, muscle tears, and dislocations to your back and hips. While bad posture seems like a minor thing, it contributes to most workplace injuries.

7) Use Tools and Machines Properly

Improper use of tools and machines can mean several things, including using the wrong tool for a task, not knowing how to properly use a machine, or using heavy machinery and tools without the proper training. Before using any machine or tool at work, ensure that you have received the proper procedure and safety training. If you don’t know how to use something or are uncomfortable, don’t use it!

8) Use Mechanical Aids When Possible

The number one cause of workplace injury is overexertion. Injuries to the back, neck, limbs, or spine can be serious. When lifting, pulling, or carrying, using mechanical aids, including forklifts, handcarts, or lift tables, can reduce these injuries.

9) Wear Protective Equipment

Personal protective equipment or PPE is vital to staying safe at work. Gloves, hard hats, goggles, ear protection, and body protection can prevent serious injury in most environments. Necessary PPE varies from job to job but should protect from physical, electrical, heat, chemicals, biohazards, and airborne material hazards.

10) Take Regular Breaks

Taking breaks helps to keep you alert and focused. Long periods without proper breaks increase the chance of accidents and decrease alertness and concentration. It can also reduce productivity. If you are not receiving regular breaks, talk to your manager.