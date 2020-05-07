Sacked Kano State Commissioner Tests Positive for COVID-19

Muazu Magaji, former commissioner of works and infrastructure in Kano state, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, sacked Magaji in April owing to his “unguarded utterances” over the demise of Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

But Magaji later apologised for the statement, saying he was misunderstood and never intended to celebrate the death of the late chief of staff.

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, the former commissioner said he has been moved to an isolation centre in the state after his test came out positive.

“Salam brothers and sisters I have been down for some days now, NCDC protocol activated. Need your prayers,” he said.

“Dear all, I do truly apologize for you not getting across to me on phone or msgs….I have been indisposed due to ongoing health challenges some of us going through in Kano.

“This morning my NCDC test is out. I have been confirmed Covid-19 Positive. And have been moved to one of the state facilities…pray for us!

“Going through a historical moment of our time. A time we will either live to remember or we will be remembered having lived in! Which ever applies Alhamdulillah!”

Since the state recorded its index COVID-19 case in April, Kano has been hit by a wave of strange deaths.

The state has a total of 427 confirmed cases of the disease — second highest in the country.

