Saadat Aliyu Develops Andriod App ‘Helpio App’ For Reporting Sexual Abuse

Saadat Aliyu, a Kano-born young lady, has developed ‘Helpio App’, an android application for reporting cases of sexual abuse.

‘Helpio App’ was launched on August 6, 2020, on Playstore.

Ms Aliyu who is the founder of Shamrock Innovations, Women and Youth-Centric Tech Innovation Hub in Kano, said that any person can visit Playstore on an android phone and install the app.

“You can go to the Play store, search for it and install it. After Installation, you can sign up using email and password either in Hausa or English language,” Aliyu said.

“So far the Initiative for Support of Victims of Sexual abuse, Orphans and Less privileged (ISSOL) and Equity Destitute, Child Right and Welfare initiative (EDCRAWI) have signed up in the platform.”

She recalled that she started learning IT skills from her brother when she was in junior secondary school and subsequently became a self-taught developer.

The young lady said her next project will be launched very soon and is fintech-oriented conceived to continue making an impact on women and people’s lives by advocating and developing solutions.