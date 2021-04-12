fbpx
SA Rapper, AKA Loses Fiancée In Tragic Hotel Incident

April 12, 20210153
Anele Tembe, the fiancée to Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, South African rapper better known as AKA, has passed away.

The 22-year-old breathed her last in the early hours of Sunday after her involvement in a tragic accident at the Pepperclub Hotel in central Cape Town.

Police said it has commenced investigation to ascertain the actual cause of her death as reports circulate that the deceased fell from the 10th floor of the five-star hotel.

In a joint statement released shortly after the tragedy, the lovebirds’ families expressed shock over Tembe’s demise.

According to the statement, the development has left AKA “inconsolable” as families and friends are trying to help him overcome the loss.

“It is with the deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiancée, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe (22). Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 11 April 2021,” it read.

“We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman, with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those around her.

“Her fiancé, Kiernan Forbes, is currently inconsolable and is surrounded by family and closest friends. At this hour of our grief, we humbly request that our families be given privacy and time to heal.”

Efi Ella, the hotel’s general manager, who also confirmed the incident, called for calm amid investigations into the circumstances that led to her death.

The rapper and the deceased were said to have started dating last year.

AKA is yet to comment on Tembe’s demise as of the time of this report.

