fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONAL

Russia’s Sputnik Could Increase HIV Among Men – South Africa Says

October 19, 2021063
Russia's Sputnik Could Increase HIV Among Men - South Africa Says

South Africa’s health products regulator on Monday said it would not approve Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine due to concerns it could increase the risk of HIV infection among men.

The decision was based on earlier studies testing the safety of a modified form of adenovirus — a type of virus that causes respiratory infections — known as the Ad5 and contained in the Russian jab.

“Use of the Sputnik V vaccine in South Africa, a setting of a high HIV prevalence and incidence, may increase the risk of vaccinated males acquiring HIV,” the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority said in a statement.

It added that the company behind the application for the use of Sputnik V in South Africa had no proof the formula would be safe “in settings of high HIV prevalence”.

The country worst-hit by the pandemic in Africa also has the world’s highest number of people living with HIV.

It has been struggling with vaccine hesitancy.

READ ALSO: US War Hero, Colin Powell, Dies Of COVID-19

Just over a quarter of 40 million targeted for vaccination by early 2022 are fully jabbed to date.

South Africa is this week set to begin vaccinating children as young as 12 and offering booster shots to certain immuno-compromised citizens.

It is currently offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson — which also contains an adenovirus but of a different type — and the rMNA Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

The Chinese-made Sinovac has also been approved.

The World Health Organization has not yet given Sputnik V the green light for emergency use, although it is being administered in at least 45 countries.

AFP

About Author

Russia’s Sputnik Could Increase HIV Among Men – South Africa Says
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Coroavirus COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
February 7, 20200280

Chinese Whistleblower Doctor Dies of Coronavirus

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Chinese doctor who tried to issue the first warning about the deadly coronavirus outbreak has died, the hospital treating him has said. Li Wenliang contra
Read More
Coronavirus COVERINTERNATIONALMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
January 28, 20200249

Europe’s First case of Coronavirus Confirmed In Germany

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A German man who tested positive for the strain of coronavirus sweeping China was infected by a work colleague, officials have said, in what is believed to
Read More
Boris Johnson COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 12, 20200248

Boris Johnson Leaves Hospital on Easter Sunday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, the country estate of British prime ministers, officials said, a week after bei
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.