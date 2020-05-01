Russian Prime Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus

- May 1, 2020
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday said he tested positive for coronavirus and will self-isolate to protect other cabinet members.

“I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive,” Mishustin said in a video meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

“I have to observe self-isolation and follow the orders of doctors. This is necessary to protect my colleagues,” he said, promising to be in constant contact “on all the main issues.”

He suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov takes his place as an “acting” prime minister.

“What is happening to you now can happen to anyone,” Putin reassured him in the televised meeting.

“I hope that you stay able to work and will actively participate in government decision-making”, he said.

“Without your opinions and your participation these decisions will not be made,” Putin told Mishustin, wishing him a quick recovery.

Source: Channels TV

