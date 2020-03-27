Russia Seeks New OPEC Deal to Balance Oil Markets

The Head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitr says a new deal from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC to balance oil markets might be possible if other countries join in.

According to him, countries should also cooperate to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

A pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia (known as OPEC+), to curb oil production to support prices fell apart earlier this month, sending global oil prices into a tailspin.

“Joint actions by countries are needed to restore the(global) economy… They (joint actions) are also possible in OPEC+ deal’s framework,” Dmitriev, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told Reuters in a phone interview.

Dmitriev and the Energy Minister Alexander Novak were Russia’s top negotiators in the production cut deal with OPEC. The existing deal expires on March 31.

“We are in contact with Saudi Arabia and a number of other countries. Based on these contacts we see that if the number of OPEC+ members will increase and other countries will join there is a possibility of a joint agreement to balance oil markets,” he explained.

Dmitriev also said that a global economic crisis was inevitable as global debt to the world’s gross domestic product had risen to 323% as of now from 230% at a time of the previous economic crisis of 2008.

“The virus just triggered it, efforts to restore relations between Russia and the United States are now as important as ever, we will take all the efforts our side and hope the United States will also understand that this is necessary,” he added.

It would be recalled that President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped Russia would defeat coronavirus in 2-3 months, as the total number of infected Russians, including some close to the country’s elite, topped 1,000, with four virus-related deaths.

