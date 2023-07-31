Russia Has Canceled Africa’s $23bn Debt – Putin

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government has wiped off $23 billion in African debt. Putin delivered his remarks at the plenary session of the ongoing second Russia-Africa Summit 2023, which runs from July 27 to July 28.

He stated that Moscow will spend an additional $90 million for these goals. Putin stated that Russia supports increased representation of African countries in the UN Security Council and other UN organizations.

“Russia and Africa strive to develop cooperation in all areas and strengthen ‘honest, open, constructive’ partnership.

“Russia will also assist in opening new African embassies and consulates in Russia,” he said.

The reopening of embassies in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea, he says, is proceeding as anticipated. He stated that sovereignty is “not a one-time achieved state,” and that it must be continually safeguarded.

Putin also offered Africa aid in combating dangers such as terrorism, piracy, and transnational crime, adding that he would continue to train African people.

He told African partners that Russian enterprises had a lot to offer.

Putin stated that the adoption of national currencies, as well as the development of transportation and logistics networks, will lead to an increase in bilateral trade turnover.

“Russia is ready to provide trade preferences to Africa, support the creation of modern production sectors, agricultural sector, and provide assistance through relevant international structures and agencies.

“Russia will always be a responsible international supplier of agricultural products,” he said.