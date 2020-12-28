Rumors, DNA Night Club, 10 Others Sealed For Breaching COVID-19 Guidelines

December 28, 2020 266

The Lagos State Government sealed 12 facilities for failing to comply with the Federal Government’s directive on COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by the Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, some of the sealed facilities are; DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon. The rest of the affected businesses include Westend Nightclub, Rumors, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre and the Wave Beach club.

The DG said his team have been going around the state to monitor compliance.

He, however, mentioned that recalcitrant establishments who broke the government seal and continued partying will be charged to court once documentation has been properly processed.

The state government, Mojola explained, is committed to curbing the spread of the virus and would leave no stone unturned to achieve this mandate.

“During the earlier monitoring and enforcement drive carried out over the weekend starting the 19th of December, 2020 other facilities such as Cubana Ikeja GRA, The Corner Lekki, 355 Restaurant and Night Club, Victoria Island amongst others were sealed,” the statement partly read.

According to him, mass gatherings at restaurants, bars, cafes, and public places without observing necessary safety guidelines will increase the spread of the virus.

He, therefore, urged the public to maintain and observe all the necessary safety precautions as they celebrate the Christmas holidays whilst remembering the reason for the season which bothers on sacrifice.

He maintained that people must take responsibility and urged all and sundry to co-operate with the government to effectively curtail the virus.