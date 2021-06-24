Royalex, Japaulgold Lead Losers’ List, As Stock Market Cap Shrinks Further

June 24, 2021 66

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian stock market shrank further, as the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 1.11 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.70 trillion against the N19.72 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 37,804.46 from 37.847.07.

The volume of shares also dropped to 208.35 million from the 218.27 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,365 against 3,524.

Share values shrank to N1.6 billion against N2.7 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.33 kobo, up 10 percent.

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1, up 9.89 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.56 kobo, up 9.80 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.60 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.40 kobo, up 5.26 percent.

Top Losers

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.63 kobo, down 10 percent

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.46 kobo, down 9.80 percent.

UPL: Closed at N1.52 kobo, down 9.52 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.58 kobo, down 9.38 percent.

ETRANZACT: Closed at N2.06 kobo, down 8.44 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ZENITHBANK with 33.68 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ETRANZACT with a share volume of 20.95 million.

FIDELITYBK follows with 13.67 million shares.

Others are ROYALEX with shares of 13.11 million and JAPAULGOLD with 13 million shares.