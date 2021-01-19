Rotimi Amaechi Suffers Hairline Fracture

January 19, 2021 41

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has been reported to have suffered a hairline fracture and presently walks with the support of crutches.

The Minister was spotted at the weekend in Katsina State walking with the aid of a crutch. He was in the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, to attend the commissioning of an orphanage and Arabic School in Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A hairline fracture, according to health information website Healthline, is a tiny crack in a bone caused by repetitive stress or force often from overuse and mostly caused by repeatedly jumping up and down or running long distances.

READ ALSO: 774,000 Jobs: Youths Urged To Reciprocate As Govt Cushions Unemployment

Amaechi’s close associate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze confirmed the development.

He said some Nigerians, who gloated over the photos, concluded the Minister might be suffering from an ankle sprain while others said that he might be having either plantar fascitis, hemiplegia scissors gait or motor neuron lesion.

But Eze said the former Rivers Governor neither had hemiplegia scissors gait nor planter fasciitis, adding that Amaechi was also not suffering from knee arthritis or lower motor neuron lesion.

READ ALSO: NGF Alarmed Over Intensity of COVI-19 Second Wave

The APC chieftain said he was, however, prompted by public concern to engage the Minister, who said he had a hairline fracture but assured he was getting better.

He quoted Amaechi as saying: “I had a hairline fracture on 31st December 2020 but I have been working with it all these weeks before the public pictures showing me with crutches. Nobody should express any fear as my doctors are on top of it”.

Eze said Amaechi by walking and working in pains and crutches demonstrated his patriotic zeal and commitment in contributing towards rebuilding the country.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct Amaechi to rest a little while and allow for a quick recovery from the painful fracture.

He said Amaechi with his level of patriotism was ready to risk his life in the service of the nation.