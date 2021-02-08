fbpx
Rosabon Rolls Out N10bn Funding For Small, Big, Business

February 8, 2021
The non-Banking financial firm, Rosabon Financial Services, has introduced loan facilities to support business operations for big and small businesses.

This disclosure was made on Sunday, in a statement that said that the fund will help businesses that have experienced revenue loss.

It added that its goal was to improve its financial cushion that will help businesses “navigate the new normal”.

Throughout the past year, businesses suffered severe revenue losses due to lockdowns initiated by the government to curb the spread of the disease.

The firm’s Managing Director, Chukwuma Ochonogor, said that the overarching aim of the funding was to boost business operations that will, in extension, grow the Nigerian economy.

He said, “We know some business owners have experienced revenue loss, and some are still experiencing the revenue loss. That is why we have introduced loan facilities that will help their business operations to thrive.

“We hope as we journey with our business community by deploying our loan facility and expertise, we will be providing a much-needed financial cushion required to navigate the new normal.”

The doled out fund will attract a single-digit interest rate, as stated by the company, and the repayment period will span 24 months.

Rosabon Rolls Out N10bn Funding For Small, Big, Business
