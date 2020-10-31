Ronaldo Recovers from COVID-19

October 31, 2020 90

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus and Portugal’s talismanic forward, has recovered from COVID-19 — nearly three weeks after initially testing positive for the disease.

The five-time Balon D’Or winner, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on October 13, after international duty with Portugal, has missed Juventus’ last four matches, including the 0-2 loss to Barcelona.

The 35-year-old’s recovery was announced in a terse statement on the club’s website.

Juventus, the Italian Serie A defending champions, stated that Ronaldo is now free from “home isolation” to join his teammates.

“Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19,” the club wrote.

“The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.”

Juventus won only one of the four games played since Ronaldo was self-isolated due to COVID-19.

Source: The Cable