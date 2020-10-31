Ronaldo Recovers from COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus and Portugal’s talismanic forward, has recovered from COVID-19 — nearly three weeks after initially testing positive for the disease.
The 35-year-old’s recovery was announced in a terse statement on the club’s website.
. @Cristiano recovers from Covid-19https://t.co/4etecyAw0O pic.twitter.com/YPZSm0My8A— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 30, 2020
Juventus, the Italian Serie A defending champions, stated that Ronaldo is now free from “home isolation” to join his teammates.
“The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.”
Juventus won only one of the four games played since Ronaldo was self-isolated due to COVID-19.
