Ronaldo Beats Messi, Salah To Clinch Globe Soccer Player of the Century Award

December 28, 2020033
Globe Soccer Player Of The Century

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday emerged winner of the Globe Soccer Player of the Century.

He overcame competition from his archrival Lionel Messi and Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah to clinch the award. Ronaldo had been named winner of the Golden Foot Award earlier this month.

In his acceptance speech, Cristiano said, “Couldn’t be happier with tonight’s award!” Ronaldo tweeted after receiving the prize in the ceremony held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates that also saw Bayern’s Roberto Lewandowski voted as the 2020 Globe Soccer Player of the Year.

“As I’m about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride!”

Nigeria's Duty-Free Export To US Drops To $351.73 million

Ronaldo Beats Messi, Salah To Clinch Globe Soccer Player of the Century Award
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

