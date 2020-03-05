Ronaldinho Arrested for Alleged Possession of Fake International Passport

Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho Gaucho has been arrested in Paraguay over alleged possession of a fake passport.

Ronaldinho Gaucho and his brother are currently being detained at a hotel in Paraguay.

They both arrived in Paraguay on Wednesday, March 4, for a charity event but was intercepted by officials in his hotel room.

Authorities reportedly found their passports which bore their respective names but with Paraguayan nationality. The brothers are set to stay at the hotel room as authorities prepare to issue a statement on Thursday.

Paraguay’s interior minister, Euclides Acevedo while speaking on the incident, said the pair were not under arrest but simply under investigation. “Ronaldinho and his brother are not being detained, they are still under judicial investigation and they have to testify. Then it will be decided whether they will be arrested or not,” Euclides siad.

Source: VON