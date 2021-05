Roma Signs Mourinho As Head Coach

May 4, 2021 99

AS Roma have announced Jose Mourinho as the new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Mourinho, sacked by Premier League club Tottenham last month, will replace fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca who will leave Roma at the end of the current campaign.

Mourinho returns to Italy where he led Inter Milan to the treble in 2010.

He also won the Champions League with Porto in 2004 and three Premier League titles with Chelsea.