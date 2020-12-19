Rohr, Musa Disagree on Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year

December 19, 2020 30

The Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr and the captain of the men’s national team differed in their preference for who they wanted to emerge the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year for 2020.

While the Nigerian men’s team captain picked Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, the Super Eagles handler chose Bayern Munich forward, Robert Lewandoski, who was the eventual winner.

Lewandowski had a remarkable 2019-20 season, scoring 34 goals in just 31 appearances to help Bayern win the domestic league and also emerged top scorer in the UEFA Champions league, scoring 15 goals to help Bayern emerge title winners.

The Polish international brushed off competition from last year’s winner Lionel Messi and Juventus hitman Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the prize. He garnered 58 points while runners up Ronaldo and Messi bagged 38 and 35 points respctively.

Rohr and Musa picked Bayern Munich coach, Hans-Dieter Flick as the coach of the year having successfully guided the team to both domestic and continental successes in his first season in charge of the club.

They both voted Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp as the second-best manager in the world after his Premier League success last season but the third spot took a twist.