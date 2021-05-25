fbpx
Rohr Enlists Ozornwafor, Moffi, 22 Others For Cameroon Friendly

May 25, 2021
Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr has enlisted Galatasaray’s Valentine Ozornwafor and Lorient’s Terem Moffi in his 24-man squad ahead of the international friendly against neighbour’s, Cameroon.

Rohr who released the final list on Monday had trimmed it from 32 to 24.

Among the enlisted players are Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong and Shehu Abdullahi are among the regulars included in the squad.

Others are Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina and Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, Abdullahi Shehu, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 24, 2021

Rohr also picked the Enyimba duo of John Nobles and Anayo Iwuala for the friendly.

Frank Onyeka of FC Midtjylland and Crotone’s Simy Nwankwo will be rejoining the fold after a spell out of the team.

The Super Eagles will face Cameroon on June 4 in Vienna, Austria.

See the full list below:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands); Valentine Ozornwafor (Galatasaray FC, Turkey)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark); Abraham Marcus (CD Feirense, Portugal)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars FC); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Simy Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy)

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

