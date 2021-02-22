Rochas Okorocha Arrested For Unsealing Property

fbpx
POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

February 22, 2021021
A former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has been taken into custody by law enforcement officers for unsealing the Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartments.

The property which is located along Akachi road, Owerri, was sealed by the Imo State Government on Friday by government officials led by the state’s Commission for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu.

In response, Okorocha had led his entourage to unseal the property on Sunday. The seized property allegedly belongs to his wife, Nneoma Rochas Okorocha.

The former governor personally drove away a pick-up truck that was used to block the entrance of the access gate.

Subsequently, he marched into the premises with his entourage in tow.

Not long after forcefully gaining access into the property, masked police operatives arrived to escort him away.

Hope Uzodinma, Imo governor, and Okorocha have not seen eye-to-eye since the latter emerged as his successor.

Last week, the Uzodinma administration recovered and renamed the Eastern Palm University which was founded by Okorocha.

