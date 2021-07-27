RMAFC Kicks Off Revenue Allocation Formula Review

July 27, 2021 142

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) said it has kicked off the process of review of the current revenue allocation formula.

The Commission’s call for memoranda on the review was signed by the Chairman of the RMAFC, Mr Amujo Philip Ajayi.

He called on labour, media, civil societies, federal, states, local governments, and the general public, among others to provide their input into the review.

Ajayi stated that the review aligned with the provisions of the Paragraph 32 (b) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which empowers RMAFC to review the formula from time to time.

It added that “provided that any revenue formula which had been accepted by an Act of the National Assembly shall remain in force for a period of not less than five years from the date of commencement of the Act.”

READ ALSO: Stock Exchange: ASI Grows By 0.47%, As Market Breadth Closes Positively

The commission said the latest review of the existing vertical revenue allocation formula will take into account the current socio-economic and political realities in the country.

“The Commission is inviting written memoranda from the Federal, States and Local Government Councils; as well as the National Assembly, Judiciary, Civil Society, the Media, the Academia, Organised Labour and the general public in the proposed review,” RMAFC stated.