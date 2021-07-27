fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

RMAFC Kicks Off Revenue Allocation Formula Review

July 27, 20210142
RMAFC Kicks Off Revenue Allocation Formula Review

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) said it has kicked off the process of review of the current revenue allocation formula.

The Commission’s call for memoranda on the review was signed by the Chairman of the RMAFC, Mr Amujo Philip Ajayi.

He called on labour, media, civil societies, federal, states, local governments, and the general public, among others to provide their input into the review.

Ajayi stated that the review aligned with the provisions of the Paragraph 32 (b) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which empowers RMAFC to review the formula from time to time.

It added that “provided that any revenue formula which had been accepted by an Act of the National Assembly shall remain in force for a period of not less than five years from the date of commencement of the Act.”

READ ALSO: Stock Exchange: ASI Grows By 0.47%, As Market Breadth Closes Positively

The commission said the latest review of the existing vertical revenue allocation formula will take into account the current socio-economic and political realities in the country.

“The Commission is inviting written memoranda from the Federal, States and Local Government Councils; as well as the National Assembly, Judiciary, Civil Society, the Media, the Academia, Organised Labour and the general public in the proposed review,” RMAFC stated.

About Author

RMAFC Kicks Off Revenue Allocation Formula Review
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 7, 20170125

Bitcoin Surges Above $12,000 to Record High on Soaring Demand

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Virtual currency, Bitcoin extended its healthy rally on Wednesday, December 6, breaking above $12,000 to a record high despite questions about the cryptocur
Read More
June 26, 20140106

Stanbic IBTC Holds Trade Financing Forum

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, recently held a forum on trade financing to discuss alternative options for financing Nigeria’s
Read More
May 16, 20140103

Tiger Brands To Write Off N13.28b Of Dangote Flour Investment Over Underperformance

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Less than two years after buying a majority stake in Dangote Flour Mills Plc, the management of Tiger Brands Limited, South Africa’s largest food company, i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.