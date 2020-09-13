Rivers State ‘Most Wanted Kidnapper’ Dies in Police Custody

Honest Digbara, better known as Boboski, who was paraded by the Rivers state police command earlier on Saturday, is dead.

Boboski was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, after the police, in a joint security operation with vigilante from Tai local government area of Rivers state, raided his hideout,

In 2019, Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, had placed a N30 million bounty on Boboski, who was declared wanted by the police for criminal activities in parts of Rivers.

According to Joseph Mukan, Rivers commissioner of police, Boboski, whose driver was killed during a shootout with the police, was arrested alive.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, the Rivers commissioner said Boboski was responsible for a series of abductions and killings in the state, including that of policemen and personnel of the Nigerian army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“He was arrested through credible information by our partners who are always working with us with credible information. So, at about 2am, the police, in a swift operation sting, stormed his hideout. On sighting the police, they started firing at the police. Unfortunately for them, his driver was gunned down and he was arrested alive,” Mukan said.

“We have been on his trail, with the partnership of local vigilante, and fortunately, today, God delivered him to our hands.

“We want to assure the people of Rivers state that we will not relent. The fight against criminality is number one in policing this state, and they should rest assured that normalcy will soon return to this state.”

However, Boboski was said to have died hours later, following injuries he sustained during the raid on his hideout.

When contacted, Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman of the Rivers police command, told TheCable that security operatives were on the hunt for other members of the gang.

Omoni, however, did not comment on Boboski’s death.

