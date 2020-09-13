Rivers State ‘Most Wanted Kidnapper’ Dies in Police Custody

Honest Digbara, better known as Boboski, who was paraded by the Rivers state police command earlier on Saturday, is dead.
In 2019, Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, had placed a N30 million bounty on Boboski, who was declared wanted by the police for criminal activities in parts of Rivers.
According to Joseph Mukan, Rivers commissioner of police, Boboski, whose driver was killed during a shootout with the police, was arrested alive.
“He was arrested through credible information by our partners who are always working with us with credible information. So, at about 2am, the police, in a swift operation sting, stormed his hideout. On sighting the police, they started firing at the police. Unfortunately for them, his driver was gunned down and he was arrested alive,” Mukan said.
“We have been on his trail, with the partnership of local vigilante, and fortunately, today, God delivered him to our hands.
However, Boboski was said to have died hours later, following injuries he sustained during the raid on his hideout.
When contacted, Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman of the Rivers police command, told TheCable that security operatives were on the hunt for other members of the gang.
Omoni, however, did not comment on Boboski’s death.
Source: The Cable
Facebook Comments