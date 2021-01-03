fbpx
Rivers State Government To Enforce Ban on Trading, Illegal Motor Parks, Others

January 3, 2021022
The Rivers State Government set to commence enforcement of the ban on trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks, and mechanic workplaces.

According to a communique by Paulinus Nsirim, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, the enforcement exercise will commence on Monday, January 4, 2021.

In the statement on Saturday, the Commissioner advised all those involved in these illegal activities along the streets and other public places to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.

He stated that law enforcement agencies and relevant government bodies have been directed to arrest and prosecute defaulters.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

