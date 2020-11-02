Rivers State Community Bemoans Military Presence

November 2, 2020 127

The people of Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State are groaning under the yoke of the exercise by soldiers to enforce the 24-hour curfew declared on the area by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, to rid the area of suspected members of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Although access to the area is restricted and risky, THISDAY gathered that soldiers are combing the area for IPOB members.

According to the THISDAY source, “Soldiers are on the offensive in all the criminal hideouts in Oyigbo. Terrible discoveries have been made in hideouts such Waji Down Below, Kom Kom, Mbano Camp, Obeama among others. Some of the looted items were also recovered there.

“A number of arrests were made, but you cannot rule out intimidation and harassment of innocent residents when there is military engagement. The residents of the area have not seen such massive deployment of soldiers in Oyigbo, and this has caused panick.

“The military aerial survey yesterday in Oyigbo sent jitters down the people. I think they will be more to be scared of tomorrow (today) because I learnt from military sources that there is going to be military show of force tomorrow (today) in Oyigbo. But hunger is more deadly now especially those that have exhausted their stock.”

Another resident from Igbo, who does not want to be named also said: “I am in full support of the military operation. Let us weed out those criminals. Those complaining have something to hide. The soldiers are searching houses, and what is the big deal about it? I have thrown my gate open. Let them come and search, I have nothing to hide.”

