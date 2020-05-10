River State Government Demolishes Two Hotels over Lockdown Violation

Prodest Hotel, Eleme, and and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne, have been pulled down on the orders of the Rivers state government for allegedly violating the lockdown directives.

Nyesom Wike, the governor, had imposed a lockdown and directed all hotels in the state to suspend services immediately as parts of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

The governor had warned residents that failure to comply with the order would attract stiff penalties.

On Sunday afternoon, Wike was said to have personally supervised the demolition of the hotel in Eleme while other government officials headed to Onne.

Wike has been actively involved in the enforcement of the lockdown order.

A few days back, he directed security operatives to transfer some persons to isolation centres in the statet. They were found on the streets when they were not on essential duty.

He also ordered the seizure of some trucks which defied the lockdown directive by conveying livestock into the state.

The governor asked that the trucks and the cattle seized be auctioned.

Source: The Cable