Rising Soccer Stars To Watch Out For In 2022

January 20, 20220121
There is nothing more exciting in football to watch than see young players doing well. Seeing youngsters in a game against the matured and experienced players adds to the vigor of the game. It is also what lifts us from our seats and gets us excited.

Football is fortunate to have many great talents showing their skills and capability on the pitch. The youngsters have taken over from their illustrious predecessors and taken the game to newer heights currently. Therefore, these young players offer an exciting future for the game.

But across Europe, a select few have shot themselves into the limelight. These players’ performances are being talked about every week. Therefore, we decided to look at the most promising young talent in 2021.

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood is an English born soccer star who plays as a forward for Manchester United and the England National Team. He rose from Manchester United’s under 23 where he was with no doubt one of the best players.

Mason Greenwood has currently played 128 matches, scoring 35 times and having 10 assists in all competition, he has not been able to play for England since September 2020, when he was sent home for a breach of covid-19 protocols. He was named in the Euro 2020 squad but had to drop out due to an injury.

Pedri

Pedri Gonzales is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a central midfielder for Spanish side Barcelona and Spain’s National Team. He was the winner of the Golden Boy and the Kopa Trophy in the year 2021.

He has recorded 57 appearances for Barcelona, Scoring 4 goals and having 3 assists, He has also appeared 10 times for Spain with no goals scored currently.

Phil Foden

Phil Foden is an English professional footballer who plays as an attacker for Manchester city and the England national team.

Phil Foden is considered one of the best young talents in England after winning The PFA young player of the year and also the Premier League young player of the year in 2021. He has 145 appearances for Manchester city scoring 38 goals and having 20 assists.

He has also appeared 13 times for England in all competitions and scoring two times in all of his appearances.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is an English footballer who plays as a winger, leftback or midfielder for Arsenal and also England, He is also known for his attacking intensity, incisiveness and creativity.

He has recorded 116 appearances with 19 goals and 27 assists in all competitions, he has also earned 6 call ups for England with his first goal coming in their 1-0 victory against Austria.

Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a holding midfielder for Eredivisie side Ajax and the Netherland national team.

He currently has amassed 78 appearances for them, coming forth with 10 goals and 11 assists in all competition. He has also recorded 10 starts for the Netherland national side , having just 1 goal in all competitions.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Victor Bellingham is an English footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder role for German side Borussia Dortmund and The England National Team.

He has played 73 games for the German side, scoring 8 goals and having 14 assists in all competition, He has also earned his 10 England call ups but with no goal so far.

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

