Rising Insecurity And Currency Depreciation Greatly Affects the Economy – NGF

April 26, 2022 88

The Director-General, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Asishana Okauru, has started that severe insecurity and currency depreciation have adversely affected Nigeria’s business environment and taxable income.

The NGF DG, represented by the Senior Programme Manager, NGF/SFTAS, Mr Lanre Ajogbasile, said this during a presentation at a workshop in Abuja organised by the States’ Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability Programme Coordination Unit of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

He added that the seeming weak social contract between citizens and the government threatens the legitimacy of taxation.

In a presentation titled, ‘Improving Internally Generated Revenue: Trend and Emerging Reforms,’ Nigeria is still recovering from adverse fiscal and macroeconomic conditions, which have exerted strong pressure on the fiscal sustainability of governments at national and sub-national levels.

He added that the adverse fiscal pressure had been primarily due to over-dependence on Federation Accounts Allocation Committee transfers which are constantly threatened by the increasing volatility in oil prices and mounting subsidy payments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted government spending, economic activities, and internally generated revenue, with states and FCT IGR shrinking by 2.1 per cent (N28.15bn) between 2019 and 2020.

He said, “Worsening insecurity and currency depreciation affect the business environment and productivity and income tax.

He also said that the total number of registered taxpayers (States and FCT) was estimated to reach 35 million persons in 2019/2020, about 50 per cent of the entire labour force of 70 million persons.

He added that only 13 per cent of taxpayers fully trust tax officials, while 83 per cent are likely to evade tax payments.