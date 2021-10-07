fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Rising Debt Profile: “FG Had To Spend Its Way Out Of Recessions” – Buhari

October 7, 2021089
Rising Debt Profile: "FG Had To Spend Its Way Out Of Recessions" - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari revealed that Nigeria’s debt profile is rising because the Federal Government (FG) had to spend its way out of recessions.

Nigeria has suffered a recession twice since President Buhari entered power in 2015.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) said Nigeria’s total public debt (federal and state governments) reached ₦35.46 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

READ ALSO: Moderna To Build Vaccine Factory In Africa

President Buhari while addressing a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, said that the economy would not have recovered without FG’s expenditure which was funded by the debt.

“As you are aware, we have witnessed two economic recessions within the period of this administration. In both cases, we had to spend our way out of recession, which necessitated a resort to growing the public debt,” Buhari said.

“It is unlikely that our recovery from each of the two recessions would have grown as fast without the sustained government expenditure funded by debt.”

Revenue

The President said Nigeria does not have a debt sustainability problem but that of generating revenue.

“Our target over the medium term is to grow our Revenue-to-GDP ratio from about 8 percent currently to 15 percent by 2025. At that level of revenues, the Debt-Service-to-Revenue ratio will cease to be worrying,” President Buhari said.

“Put simply, we do not have a debt sustainability problem, but a revenue challenge which we are determined to tackle to ensure our debts remain sustainable.

“Very importantly, we have endeavoured to use the loans to finance critical development projects and programmes aimed at improving our economic environment and ensuring effective delivery of public services to our people.”

About Author

Rising Debt Profile: “FG Had To Spend Its Way Out Of Recessions” – Buhari
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Dangote Cement Establishes N150bn Commercial Paper BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
August 24, 20210706

Dangote Cement Establishes N150bn Commercial Paper

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Dangote Cement Plc. disclosed an establishment of a new N150 billion Commercial Paper, as it makes a play at the Nigerian debt capital market. This was disc
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSOIL & GAS
May 24, 20130137

N/Assembly Urged to Enact Comprehensive Laws for Oil, Gas Industry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Assembly has been urged to enact a Petroleum Industry Law to establish lasting mechanisms for comprehensive oversight of the oil and gas indust
Read More
May 20, 20161202

Nigeria Signs MOU With Cote D’ivoire To Boost Domestic Tourism

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government has entered into a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with Cote d’Ivoire Tourism Board to boost domestic tourism across the African re
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.