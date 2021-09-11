fbpx

Rise In COVID-19 Infections Forces Togo To Close Religious Spaces

September 11, 20210143
Togo’s government has ordered all places of worship to shut down for one month starting on Friday, following a “worrying upsurge” in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

The West African nation of about eight million people has recorded just over 23,000 cases and 203 deaths but the true tally could be higher given low testing rates.

“The number of deaths keeps increasing,” Didier Koumavi Ekouevi, president of the country’s scientific council said on Wednesday.

“In June, we had four deaths, in July 22 and in August 33. We are recording four times more patients.”

From Friday, weddings and funerals are banned, as well as cultural, sporting and political events, the government said.

Bars and nightclubs have also been ordered to temporarily close.

The authorities warned that sanctions would apply to those who violate the new measures.

“Due to a worrying upsurge of Covid-19 cases in our country… the government would like to issue a reminder that restrictive measures are still in place,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Togo’s borders have been shut since March 2020.

There are currently more than 4,800 active cases in Togo and officials warned hospitals are overwhelmed.

The largest treatment centre in the capital Lome has a capacity of 200 with 30 in intensive care.

“Currently it’s one in, one out, even for those who have serious symptoms,” said Ekouevi.

Most new cases, he added, are people who are not vaccinated.

Togo has so far received about 1.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

AFP

About Author

Rise In COVID-19 Infections Forces Togo To Close Religious Spaces
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

