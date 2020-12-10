December 10, 2020 22

Following the alleged killing of a commercial tricycle rider by a police officer, a riot broke out at Rukpokwu area of Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, on Thursday.

The victim was allegedly shot dead for refusing to give ₦100 bribe to the policeman.

The incident was said to have happened around 7am at Airport Road.

Consequently, colleagues of the deceased and some angry youths reportedly took over the road to protest the killing, causing a gridlock.

The angry protesters reportedly demanded the release of the suspect to them, but security operatives were dispatched to the scene of the incident to quell the protest.

Confirming the incident, Nnamdi Omoni, the police public relations officer in Rivers, said the suspect has been arrested and detained.

He called for calm, saying the suspect would be brought to justice.

READ ALSO: Maina’s Son Rearrested, EFCC Tells Court

“I am aware of the incident at Rukpokwu. One of our men killed a keke rider this morning. The policeman has been disarmed and he is detained now,” he said.

“We have mobilised our men in the area to restore calm and contain a further breakdown of law and order.

“We are pleading for calm to allow us to bring him to justice. Two wrongs can never make a wrong. The keke driver has died and the man who killed him must receive his punishment.

“Killing a policeman or burning down a station cannot bring him back to life or give him justice; instead, it will deteriorate the situation.”