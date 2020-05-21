Rio Government Criticizes Flamengo For Returning to Training

Rio Government Criticizes Flamengo For Returning to Training

By
- May 21, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, SPORTS
16
0
Rio de Janeiro FlamengoRio Government Criticized Flamengo For Returning to Training

The Rio de Janeiro government has criticized Brazilian champions Flamengo for returning to training.

The city’s health secretary said clubs were not yet permitted to restart ball work or physical drills.

Flamengo, who won the league and the Copa Libertadores in 2019, recalled their players on Monday after a two-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s health secretary said officials met with the club doctor on Wednesday to reaffirm the regulations.

“Flamengo were informed that non-essential activities (which were) suspended (will) remain suspended until May 25,” the health secretary said in a statement.

The statement said the club could evaluate and test players for the coronavirus but that training was not permitted, although it did not say if any action would be taken.

Flamengo refused to comment on the notification.

Brazil’s state championships were suspended in mid-March and none have restarted.

Only a few top clubs have recalled their players for training and no date has been set for a restart of the season.

Brazil reported another 889 deaths on Wednesday, taking the overall total to 18,860, the highest in South America.

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Imo State Gov. Signs Executive Order To Reduce Telecom Companies Right of Way

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has signed