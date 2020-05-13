Rihanna Tops UK’s Music Rich List

Rihanna Fenty has toppled music moguls like Mick Jagger, Elton John and Ed Sheeran on a UK rich list, less than a year after she moved to London.

The Barbadian songstress, who last released an album in 2016, made the top-three of Sunday Times’ music rich list with an estimated £468m fortune, having moved to the UK in May 2019.

Rihanna, 32, was, however, toppled by Andrew Lloyd Webber (composer) and Paul McCartney (singer-songwriter), both of whom were joined first with fortunes of £800m per capita.

It is belived that Rihanna’s wealth was boosted by the success of her Fenty cosmetics brand and other partnerships such as her lingerie line alongside the record sales from her eight albums.

See part of the list below:

Lord Lloyd-Webber — £800m, down £20m

— £800m, down £20m Sir Paul McCartney — £800m, up £50m

— £800m, up £50m Rihanna — £468m, new

— £468m, new Sir Elton John — £360m, up £40m

£360m, up £40m Sir Mick Jagger — £285m, up £10m

— £285m, up £10m Olivia and Dhani Harrison — £270m, up £20m

— £270m, up £20m Keith Richards — £270m, up £10m

— £270m, up £10m Sir Ringo Starr — £260m, up £20m

£260m, up £20m Michael Flatley — £206m, up £2m

— £206m, up £2m Ed Sheeran — £200m, up £40m

— £200m, up £40m Sir Rod Stewart — £200m, up £10m

— £200m, up £10m Sting — £200m, no change

Sunday Times Rich List details the wealth of the 1,000 richest people in Britain.

Robert Watts, its compiler, said Rihanna’s inclusion marks a “seismic change” taking place at the top of the list in recent years as those with inherited wealth are usurped by younger self-made stars.

“If you look through the yellowing pages of the first list in 1989, it looks like a rogues’ gallery of middle-aged and elderly white men,” he said.

“It was earls, dukes, and figures from manufacturing and finance. Now money is being made in different ways, and by all sorts of different people – like Rihanna.

“The cancellations of tours and the pulling of albums (due to COVID-19) mean it will be a thin year.

“We expect most artists’ earnings to flatline but not for them to necessarily lose money because the bulk of their wealth is already earned and safely in their bank accounts.”

Source: The Cable