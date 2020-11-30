Rice Farmers: Ahmad Lawan, FG Delegates Pay Condolence Visit

November 30, 2020 33

A Federal Government delegation led by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State by mid-day on Monday on a condolence visit over the killing of rice farmers at the weekend by terrorists.

The delegation was received on arrival at the Airport by the Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Umar Gadafu.

Members of the delegation include the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Ministers of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami, and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Monday by Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media, Ola Awoniyi.

The statement adds that other members of the delegation are the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, and Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the President, Garba Shehu.

The delegation is in Borno, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government, to commiserate and identify with the family of the victims, the Government, and the people of Borno State over the incident.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that at least 40 farmers were killed on Saturday morning around Marrabati and Hammayya villages, near Zabarmari in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

The farmers were waylaid on their way to their rice farms which they were harvesting before the surprise attack happened. Some other farmers were also taken away by the insurgents.