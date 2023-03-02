Rhodes-Vivour Encourages Youths Ahead Of Guber Polls

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the March 11 governorship election in Lagos State, has urged Lagosians, particularly youths, not to be discouraged by the outcome of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, but to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the guber and state assembly polls.

On Wednesday, the LP governorship candidate in Lagos stated this at a press conference in the state’s Lekki area.

He condemned voter harassment and intimidation, as well as the violence that marred the state’s election last Saturday. He also charged security agencies with protecting voters in the state from thugs’ intimidation and suppression.

“This was not a tribal victory. We won in places where the opposition has never won in two decades; we won in Alimosho, we won in Ikeja and several other places,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour claimed that votes for LP presidential candidate Peter Obi in Lagos were tampered with because the results were not electronically transmitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The aspirant said, “From our situation room, we see that we won over 900, 000 votes and this was all because you came out. This was won without any voter inducement.

“We cannot stop thanking the good people of Lagos. We made history in that election; we took Lagos State and restored it back to the people.

“We unequivocally reject the process by which the results were announced because it was not electronically as promised by INEC,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

Wale Oluwo, the Boot Party’s governorship candidate in Lagos and a former commissioner under Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration, stepped down in February to make way for Rhodes-Vivour.

When asked if he is considering more alliances with opposition parties to ensure victory at the polls, Rhodes-Vivour replied, “We’re talking with the owners of the PDP structures, the people who matter in the PDP.”

Aside from the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is running for reelection under the APC banner, Rhodes-Vivour will face his PDP counterpart, Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, in the election.