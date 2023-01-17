Reward4Saving: How To Get More For Saving

Saving is good but receiving a reward for saving is great. Can you imagine how nice it is; to receive a sum of money for saving your money?

Great right?

Let’s take a trip down to the rewards town to check out Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Reward4Saving Promo.

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a subsidiary of the Stanbic IBTC Holdings. It is one of Nigeria’s leading banks.

Reward4Saving Promo

Reward4Saving Promo is a promotion aimed at rewarding Stanbic IBTC’s new and existing savings account and @ease wallet customers for their unwavering loyalty and patronage, as well as encouraging Nigerians to develop a savings culture.

The promotion is intended to reward winners with ₦100,000 every month from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023 if they save a minimum of ₦10,000 in their account for a minimum of 30 days.

The total amount to be awarded to the winners of this promotion is ₦156,000,000 over a 12-month period.

If you take part in the promotion, you will be able to develop a healthy saving culture while also being rewarded for saving.

77 winners

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has rewarded 77 customers with cash prizes in the ongoing Reward4Saving Promo 2.0 during the quarterly draws.

Ten winners walked away with ₦100,000 each, and seven winners claimed ₦1 million each, from the seven regions where winners were selected.

The winners of this quarterly draw emerged across seven geopolitical zones of Nigeria namely the South-South, South-West, South-East, North-West, North-Central as well as the Mainland and Island areas of Lagos State.

Click here to read the Terms and Conditions for this promo.