Revolution Plus Blames Customers For Lack Of Land Allocations

February 3, 2022 27

Real estate company, Revolution Plus has blamed its customers for not getting their land allocations.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, some of the firm’s customers took to social media to lament how Revolution Plus failed to allocate properties to them after subscribing to its packages.

Accusing the real estate company led by Bamidele Onalaja of fraud, the distressed customers stated that they made payments for land allocations, yet no explanation was made to them on why they can’t access the properties they intended to purchase.

Speaking to our correspondent on the matter, Group Head, Corporate Communications, Revolution Plus, Adedoyin Muibat explained that those complaining that they hadn’t gotten properties allocated to them either had not completed their subscription payments or were not committed to their payments plan as stated in the contracts binding them.

Muibat further said due to a large number of subscribers Revolution Plus boasts of, land allocations have to be done in batches, which may have affected some of its customers.

Therefore, she debunked rumour that the company was luring people into paying for land allocations, and denying them access to them afterward.