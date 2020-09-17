Review of Treasury, Accounting Documents of MDAs Underway – AGF

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, Thursday said a comprehensive review of treasury forms and other accounting source documents in use in all Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) has commenced.

He noted that the review was in the exercise of the mandate of the AGF under FR.107 (n) to issue officially approved forms bearing treasury numbers for use in all to ensure uniformity.

He said that the contents of the treasury forms and other accounting source documents in use are no longer relevant and useful to drive the various public finance management reforms of the federal government which are mostly ICT-driven.

Ahmed had earlier inaugurated an inter-ministerial committee to handle the review.

He said the committee is expected to identify all treasury forms and accounting source documents presently in use and come up with new formats in line with the public financial reforms.

The committee will also recommend additions or deletions of the contents, assign relevant number systems to the treasury forms and review the documents in line with GIFMIS operations.

In a statement by the Director of Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, the AGF further stressed that in carrying out the assignment, the committee should be guided by the federal government’s quest for adoption of e-governance at all levels and the fact that all the public finance reform initiatives being driven by the treasury are predicated on full deployment of ICT solutions.

According to the AGF, a comprehensive review and update of these accounting source documents became imperative for an efficient and successful implementation of governments financial management reforms.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure a successful review of the documents and charged the committee to give the assignment all the seriousness it deserves and deliver on time.

Source: THISDAY