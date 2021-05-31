Revenue Drive: Customs Goes After Private Jet Owners

May 31, 2021 119

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to begin a verification exercise for all privately owned jets or aircraft in the country starting from June 7, 2021 in revenue drive.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, made this known during a press briefing at the customs Headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

According to the spokesman, this is against the backdrop of the rising insecurity in the country as well as efforts to mop up revenue for the Federal Government.

The exercise, which is to commence on June 7 will end on July 6, 2021 at the Headquarters of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The PRO said private aircraft owners are expected to visit the Tariff and Trade Department of the Service with their Aircraft Certificate of Registration, NCAA’s Flight Operations Compliance Certificate, NCAA’s Permit for Non-Commercial Flights and Temporary Import Permit where applicable.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Customs has also disclosed that it generated N799.02 billion as revenue between the months of January to May 2021.

The figure represents an increase of two hundred and twenty-six billion, one hundred and ten million, six hundred and ten thousand, nine hundred and ninety-one naira (226, 110, 610, 991. 00) when compared to the same period in 2020.