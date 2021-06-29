Revenue Allocation Formula Review Is Underway – RMAFC Boss

June 29, 2021 84

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Elias Mbam, has disclosed that the review of the revenue allocation formula is underway.

According to the Public Relations Officer of RMAFC, Nwachukwu Christian, who quoted Mbam to have made the disclosure on Monday while receiving a delegation of lawmakers from the National Assembly’s service commission headed by Ahmed Amshi at his office in Abuja.

Mbam pointed out that while the legislation may have to grant approval for the outcome, the commission’s fixes are final and cannot be exceeded.

“The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission has concluded arrangements to fully commence the review of the nation’s revenue allocation formula,” the statement reads.

“RAF review is at first concentrating on the vertical formula which has to do with sharing of revenue between Federal, State and Local governments.

“This will be followed by a horizontal formula which also has to do with sharing among states and local governments.

“The review is targeted at equitable distribution of the accrued revenue into the Federation Account to the three tiers of government, and this will be concluded before the end of 2021.”

The RMAFC chairman also disclosed that the remuneration review for political and judicial officeholders would equally start as soon as the federal government released funds for it.

“The review of remuneration for judicial and executive officeholders in the federation is subjected to further legislation by National or State Assemblies as the case may be for approval but not more than what RMAFC has recommended,” he added.

“RMAFC’s determination for legislatures at federal, state and local government is final.”

In April, the RMAFC chairman had said Nigerians should expect concrete outcomes on the review of the remuneration of political and judiciary officeholders.

He however did not reveal if the review was an increase or decrease.