Nigeria’s electricity output dropped to 991 MW on Wednesday night because just six of the country’s 24 power plants were in operation. Following a production peak of 3,590 by the 15 plants at 20:00 hours on the same day, the generation began to fall at 20:15 hours.

There were six power plants in use: Dadinkowa G.S. (Hydro), Geregu (Gas), Jebba (Hydro), Omoku (Gas), Sapele (Steam), and Shiroro (Hydro).

According to a document that was obtained from the Independent System Operator (SO) on Wednesday night and entitled “List of GenCos and their MW Load @ 20:15hrs on 18/01/2023,” Dadinkowa G.S. (Hydro) produced 30.30MW, followed by Geregu, 137MW, Jebba, 368MW, Omoku, 39.10MW, Sapele, 116.60MW, and Shiroro, which generated 300MW.

However, according to Blueprint Power Correspondent, the grid’s Wednesday morning generation peaked at 3,738MW at 6:00am and then fell to 3,719MW at 14:00.

The generation grew to 3,734MW at 15:00 and continued to rise until it reached 3,899.70MW at 17:00. At 18:00 hours, this pace was maintained and raised to 3,928 MW.

However, the grid encountered a leak around 20:00, when 15 power plants were only producing 3,590 MW, which explains the 330.90 MW deficiency that was seen at that time. The electricity generation did, however, see a little fall at 20:15 when it fell to 991MW.

An examination of the situation reveals that nine power plants in all failed to provide electricity at the specified times, with the shortage occurring between 20:01 and 20:15 hrs stands at 2599MW .