Revealed: Twitter’s Brand Value Increased Before Acquisition

April 28, 2022098
Twitter before its acquisition by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, its brand value increased to 85% in the year 2022.

The big increase in Twitter’s brand valuation is a result of the extremely valuable brand amongst its biggest users: highly-educated opinion leaders, and provides strong underlying support for Musk’s apparent investment thesis that significant improvements to revenue are possible.

Each year, leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test, and publishes around 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries.

The media industry’s top 50 most valuable and strongest brands in the world are included in the annual Brand Finance Media 50 ranking.

In 2022, Twitter improved its ranking amongst the world’s most valuable media brands, jumping ten places from 36th to 26th in the global rankings.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Musk on Monday, April 25, 2022, concluded the full acquisition of Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

BizWatch Nigeria reported that Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, who stepped down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) last year, is due to pocket $978 million, an equivalent of ₦4 billion in Nigerian currency, from the sale of the micro-blogging site.

