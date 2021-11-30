REVEALED: Top 7 Ways To Prevent Snakes From Chilling Your Toilet

November 30, 2021 125

Nigerians have lamented the increasing number of snakes found in their houses and in the toilet. A snake bite is very deadly and life-threatening.

Getting bitten by a snake is one of the most common fears that everyone has. However, getting bitten by a snake while using the toilet is absolutely terrifying to imagine.

Here’s how you can keep snakes out of your toilet:

Keep your environment clean

Snakes are attracted and can easily hide in an unkept environment. Always keep your environment clean, cut the grass and make sure your environment is very clean.

Sewage Pipes

Snakes and reptiles can easily crawl into the sewage pipes if there are holes and if it is unkempt. Cover the holes of your sewage toilet and make sure there isn’t any space for snakes.

Holes

Cover the holes in your toilet and bathroom. Holes in your bathroom or toilet are a way of inviting snakes or reptiles into your home. Make sure that all of the holes are properly sealed.

Fumigate

Fumigate your house as often as you can. Due to the chemical and how dangerous it is, make sure to air your place after you fumigate to let out the smell.

Clean your toilet

Hello!!!!! Kindly clean your toilet and keep it clean always. How would you know if something is wrong if your toilet isn’t clean? Could the snake blend in with the dirty toilet? You wouldn’t want to know so keep your toilet clean.

Close your doors

Fresh air is great trust me but snakes in the house ain’t great. Keep your doors closed either during the day or night. If you would open your door make sure you have a net (door) to keep the insects and reptiles out.

Close the lid of your toilet

A closed toilet is a snakeless toilet 😉. Always close the lid of your toilet to prevent anything from coming out.

Extra tips: Keep your toilet properly lit so you can keep everything and know when to run 😉. Remember to flush before you use the toilet, so the unwanted guest can go away.

Take care and keep the reptiles out!