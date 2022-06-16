BizWatch Nigeria has uncovered just for you, Nigerian apps that you can make money from this year, 2022. Financial literacy and financial know-how are definitely necessary on the journey to making money and staying above your finances.

As the mid-year is wrapping up, take a look back to see how well you did with your finances, did you spend more, were you able to make more money, and how can you make money without extra problems?

There are ways to earn money through apps, especially Nigerian apps, listed below are the apps that you can get rich.

Nigerian Tech Apps You Can Make Money From in 2022

COWRYWISE (Put Your Money to Work)

Cowrywise is a fintech startup licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria as a fund manager. For the past four years, they have been democratizing access to savings and investment products for the African middle class and millennials. You can create multiple savings plans, build an emergency fund and invest in diverse and quality mutual funds with any amount. The app has over 500,000 registered users. Recently, they just launched a corporate treasury management, for businesses to invest their surplus cash and earn better returns.

QUIDAX (Cryptocurrency)

Quidax makes it safe and easy to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and other cryptocurrencies using your local currency. You get an email authentication for every single withdrawal, might take a second but it’s basically more secure. They’ve got an exhaustive FAQ page you can check out if you have any questions (FAQ: https://quidax.com/faq)

BARTER (Virtual US Cards)

Barter by Flutterwave is a mobile app for people who want to create virtual cards for their shopping, send money within their friendship circles and conveniently pay bills. Keep in mind that it costs $2 to create a new card and $4 to create a gift card.

PIGGYVEST (High-interest Savings)

Piggvest is a savings and investment platform launched in 2016 and is primarily a savings app.

The Safelock feature on PiggyVest helps you lock funds for a long period of time allowing you to stay true to a financial goal. You can keep adding to it and it can actually accumulate to a substantial sum. Not only are you saving but, you’re also earning a decent amount in interest, depending on how much you save.

BAMBOO (Invest in US. Stocks from Nigeria)

Bamboo gives unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange and U.S. stock exchanges, right from your mobile phone or computer. The Bamboo app also has a large library and glossary if you want to read up and learn the basics or learn the ropes of buying your first stock, investing and everything in between. Bamboo gives you a clear picture of your portfolio’s performance over time, so you can adjust your positions and learn by doing.

RUBIES (100% Digital Bank)

Rubies is a fully digital banking platform, offering zero-fee banking targeted at millennials, young professionals, SMEs, quasi-financial institutions and FINTECH. Rubies provide completely digital personal banking via the web,

