BUA Cement Received Exclusive Border Access Before Dangote - Report

November 10, 2020 30

BizWatch can report that BUA Cement has also received approval to export cement through the country’s borders.

This is coming after it was revealed that Dangote Cement had received approval to export cement through the land borders to Niger and Togo.

Recall that the Nigerian government gave permission to major cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement to begin exports across its land borders, indicative that the government might be on the verge of reopening trade with neighbouring countries after shutting access over a year ago.

Michel Puchercos, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement, told investors on Monday that the company is now exporting cement in a controlled manner following the government’s approval.

For BUA, a June 18 letter signed by Victor Dimka, comptroller (enforcement headquarters) for deputy comptroller-general, conveyed the approval saying it was from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“I am directed to forward herewith a letter from the Office of the National Security Adviser referenced NSA/227/C dated June 17, 2020, on the above subject matter,” the letter read.

“The trucks will exit and return through Illela Border Station in Sokoto State.

“You are to monitor the movement towards ensuring that they are loaded only with cement to the Niger Republic and return empty back to Nigeria.”

BizWatch recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had in October 2019 ordered a closure of the land borders to curb the smuggling of arms, food items, and hard drugs into the country.

The closure, which is meant to boost local production and strengthen security, has taken a significant toll on neighbouring countries such as Togo, Ghana, and Cote D’Ivoire that rely on Nigeria’s market of over 200 million people.

Nigerian businesses have also not been able to export their products through the land borders as a result of the closure.

Meanwhile, Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, has joined other Nigerians to kick against the exemption of Dangote Cement from the ongoing land border closure across the country.